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‘5G — The Untold Story’: New Documentary Spotlights Health Hazards of Wireless Radiation

The world’s first documentary on the real-world health effects of 5G features interviews with previously healthy residents of Stockholm, Sweden, who experienced serious health problems within days of having 5G antennas activated near their homes. Symptoms included insomnia, headaches, fatigue, tinnitus and heart palpitations.