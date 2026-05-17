A SHOT IN THE DARK

Stop The Shots is just 10 away from gaining an orange tick verification here on Substack. Thank you very much for all of your continued support! To say a massive thank you we will be making for the next 10 members to subscribe a special price for all Founding Members of just $35.

That is the lowest that Substack will let you set the price as it recommends $250. If you have enjoyed the content shared, discussions had and learned something new, please consider supporting this channel to raise awareness for this generation and future generations to come.

Share