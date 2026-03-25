The annual subscription to Stop The Shots is set to less than a cup of coffee a month at just $30 a year. Please consider taking out a paid subscription to help spread the message about the greatest crime known to humanity.

Follow the Silenced reveals the heartbreaking journey of Americans who trusted the science, only to have their lives forever changed by being chosen for the first COVID vaccine trials. These brave souls refused to be silenced.



This powerful documentary follows those who were smeared, slandered, and pushed into the shadows. When Big Pharma and the government turned their backs, they found strength in each other.



Be part of the movement that refuses to let the truth be silenced.



