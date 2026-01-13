Stop The Shots

Plandemic 1 The Hidden Agenda Behind Covid -19

Jan 13, 2026

Plandemic 1 : Documentary series that shows the connections and conflicts of interest between the media, the medical industry, politics and the financial industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first movie, Dr. Judy Mikovits, talks with documentary-maker Mikki Willis about her work and her allegations that she was discredited by the pharmaceutical industry.

