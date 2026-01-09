The annual subscription to Stop The Shots is set to less than a cup of coffee a month at just $35 a year. Please consider taking out a paid subscription to help spread the message about the greatest crime known to humanity.

Plandemic 3: The Great Awakening follows filmmaker Mikki Willis as he travels across the United States documenting rallies, interviews, and discussions with activists, doctors, and public figures who question COVID-19 policies and institutions.

The film presents huge amounts of research about pandemic origins, vaccine safety, media influence, and government authority through interviews, archival footage, and narrated sequences. It also incorporates themes of personal freedom, censorship, and a broader cultural and spiritual awakening. The documentary frames these elements as part of a larger movement challenging mainstream narratives about public health and global governance.