Plandemic 3 The Great Awakening

Jan 09, 2026

Plandemic 3: The Great Awakening follows filmmaker Mikki Willis as he travels across the United States documenting rallies, interviews, and discussions with activists, doctors, and public figures who question COVID-19 policies and institutions.

The film presents huge amounts of research about pandemic origins, vaccine safety, media influence, and government authority through interviews, archival footage, and narrated sequences. It also incorporates themes of personal freedom, censorship, and a broader cultural and spiritual awakening. The documentary frames these elements as part of a larger movement challenging mainstream narratives about public health and global governance.

