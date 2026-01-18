The annual subscription to Stop The Shots is set to less than a cup of coffee a month at just $35 a year. Please consider taking out a paid subscription to help spread the message about the greatest crime known to humanity.

Trucker Rebellion: The Story of the Coutts Blockade is a 2022 documentary film directed by Kian Simone that documents a specific episode of protests connected to the larger 2022 Canadian convoy movement against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and public health restrictions. The film focuses on the blockade at the Coutts/Sweet Grass international border crossing in Coutts, Alberta, where a group of truckers and supporters impeded traffic beginning January 29, 2022, as part of demonstrations in solidarity with the Freedom Convoy protests centered in Ottawa.

It features never-before-seen footage captured by journalists embedded with protest participants during the blockade, intended to provide a behind-the-scenes view of events over the roughly nine-day protest period.

The narrative includes interactions between protesters and law enforcement (RCMP), scenes of negotiations, and the perspectives of those involved in the blockade.

The filmmakers present their coverage in a way that challenges how mainstream media and authorities characterized the protest, aiming to document firsthand accounts and footage from within the crowd to show these brave and heroic citizens fighting for our freedom.