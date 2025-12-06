Please consider becoming a Paid Subscriber. I have set the annual subscription to the incredibly low price of just $40 a year. Help spread the awareness of Vaccine harms and Get Those Shots Stopped. Thank you.

Vaxxed III: Authorized to Kill is a 2024 documentary by Children’s Health Defense that presents the personal testimonies of hundreds of individuals — patients, family members, doctors, and whistle-blowers — gathered over a nine-month cross-country tour in the United States.

The film claims that during the COVID-19 pandemic, emergency authorizations for vaccines and treatments enabled a “corrupt medical system” to inflict severe harm — including serious injuries or death — on people, especially the unvaccinated, through aggressive hospital protocols, use of drugs such as Remdesivir, ventilators, and other practices it characterizes as abusive.