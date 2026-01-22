The annual subscription to Stop The Shots is set to less than a cup of coffee a month at just $35 a year. Please consider taking out a paid subscription to help spread the message about the greatest crime known to humanity.

"Why Can’t We Talk About This?" delves into the life of a man grappling with the aftermath of a COVID-19 vaccine injury, weaving his personal struggle into a broader examination of why such experiences are rarely discussed.

Through interviews with medical experts, legal commentators, and public figures, the documentary uncovers the emotional, physical, and societal toll of vaccine-related harm, questioning the mechanisms-cultural, political, or otherwise— that enforce silence around this issue. It’s a raw, provocative look at a hidden epidemic, aiming to give voice to the unheard and challenge viewers to confront an uncomfortable reality.

The film features interviews with Dr. Stephen Pelech, Dr. Chris Shoemaker, Dr. David Speicher, Personal Injury Lawyer Jasmine Daya, and MPP Bobbi-Ann Brady.