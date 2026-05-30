FRANKENSKIES

Stop The Shots is just 10 away from gaining an orange tick verification here on Substack. Thank you very much for all of your continued support! To say a massive thank you we will be making for the next 10 members to subscribe a special price for all Founding Members of just $35.
That is the lowest that Substack will let you set the price as it recommends $250. If you have enjoyed the content shared, discussions had and learned something new, please consider supporting this channel to raise awareness for this generation and future generations to come.
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