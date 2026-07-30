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From post-Civil War era and the Tuskegee Experiment to the present, explore the medical experimentation on Blacks in this unprecedented journey to unearth the truth. Where there is a risk, there should be a choice

This powerful documentary will show you:

That medical racism has happened before, and why we’re raising awareness to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

How racism in the drug industry impacts the perception of others. Why, when our bodies and risk are involved, it shouldn’t be about governmental control. How to feel empowered to have a voice about your choices.

Hi, I’m Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. And I’m here to introduce a film called “Medical Racism : The New Apartheid,” and my group the Children’s Health Defense made it in conjunction with a number of civil rights groups and groups that advocate for the rights and the condition and the health of African-Americans. And it’s important that you watch this film because we all need to take responsibility for our own healthcare. And you cannot do that unless you have the information. And what we try to do with this film is not to tell you whether to take a vaccine or not but how to ask the right questions about what kind of vaccines that you wanna take. Thank you very much.

DISCLAIMER: I hereby declare that I do not own the rights to this video. All rights belong to the owner.