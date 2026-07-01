THE VITAMIN LIE

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Every year, we consume billions of dollars in artificial vitamins, fueled by the myth that they make us "healthier than healthy". But beneath the "halo" of the supplement industry lies a darker biological reality where high-dose antioxidants may actually trigger the diseases they claim to prevent.

This investigation tracks the evolution of vitamins from life-saving cures for scurvy to industrial "blockbusters". We examine the massive 1933 synthesis of Vitamin C and the modern meta-analyses of over 300,000 participants that link artificial Vitamin E and Beta-carotene to increased mortality and specific cancers. From the International Olympic Committee’s warnings on liver damage to the hidden E300 preservatives in our daily food, we ask: is our "vitamin mania" a miracle or a marketing ploy?