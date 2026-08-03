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What happens when a mercury-based preservative becomes part of a decades-long public health debate?

Trace Amounts: Ethyl Mercury examines the history of thimerosal, its use in vaccines, and the controversy surrounding ethylmercury exposure. The documentary explores scientific research, public health policy, regulatory decisions, and the questions that continue to divide experts and the public.

The film also takes a broader look at the state of health in the United States — rising chronic illness, environmental exposures, processed foods, pharmaceuticals, and the complex factors that may contribute to long-term health outcomes.

An important documentary for anyone interested in vaccines, mercury exposure, public health, and the ongoing debate over how we evaluate medical risks.

👁️ Watch the full documentary and make up your own mind.