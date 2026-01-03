The annual subscription to Stop The Shots is set to less than a cup of coffee a month at just $35 a year. Please consider taking out a paid subscription to help spread the message about the greatest crime known to humanity.

Plandemic 2: Indoctornation is a feature-length follow-up to the original Plandemic video that was released online in August 2020. Marketed as a documentary, it expands on the themes of its predecessor by weaving together lengthy interviews, archival clips, and commentary to argue that the COVID-19 pandemic is part of a broader, decades-long conspiracy involving governments, pharmaceutical companies, public health agencies, tech corporations and prominent individuals. The film suggests that these actors have manipulated public fear and global health crises to control populations and profit financially, asserting connections between past public health events, patents, and pandemic responses. It targets figures such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, and fact-checking organizations, and incorporates claims — for example about the origins of SARS-CoV-2 and vaccine safety — that are presented as exposing hidden agendas.

In its narrative, Plandemic 2 positions itself as a rebuttal to mainstream media and scientific authorities, presenting alternative interpretations of events like pandemic preparedness exercises and vaccine development. It unfolds through extended interviews with various commentators and experts who express skepticism of the widely accepted scientific consensus on the natural origins of COVID-19 and the benefits of vaccination, and make other contentious claims about public health policy and global governance. The film was hosted outside major platforms — in part because social networks restricted its spread over concerns about misinformation — and has been widely criticized by fact-checking organizations and public health experts for promoting false or misleading assertions about the pandemic and vaccines.