THE GREATER GOOD 2011 is an award winning character-driven documentary that explores the cultural intersections where parenting meets modern medicine and individual rights collide with politics.

The film offers parents, doctors and policy makers a safe space to speak openly, actively listen and learn from one another. Mixing verité footage, intimate interviews, 1950s-era government-produced movies and up-to-date TV news reporting, THE GREATER GOOD weaves together the stories of families whose lives have been forever changed by vaccination.

THE GREATER GOOD — It’s time to Think Again. This documentary tells the rarely heard stories of three families adversely impacted by vaccination. This important perspective on the issue of vaccine safety has been left out of the mainstream media debate for too long.

These courageous families show us that it is time to Think Again: Think Again about the many more studies that are necessary to be certain that children are protected Think Again about protecting the rights of families to choose a vaccination plan that works for their family’s unique medical situation Think Again about how to make sure vaccines are tested properly

THE GREATER GOOD is inspiring parents nationwide to learn more about the issue, and to foster an informed, balanced conversation with their doctors, schools and communities. Inspiration For the Film Few issues are more controversial, more hotly debated or more divisive than vaccines. As new parents, we wanted to dig deep into this complex and polarizing issue so that we could learn firsthand what experts believe, share that information with the public, and open the hearts and minds of viewers to the fact that vaccine injuries do occur.

Our goal is to create a rational discussion on the subject of vaccine safety and to help ensure a safer and more effective vaccine program in America today. The topic of vaccinations is right up there with religion and politics as something “not to discuss around the Thanksgiving table.” THE GREATER GOOD aims to change that paradigm.

The film looks at the issue through a new lens, taking a step back to see the bigger picture. We present the issue with all of its complexities and nuances and hope to create a safe space by bringing the rational back to the discussion of vaccinations. We hope the film will serve as a resource for parents, physicians and other concerned audiences to support a national dialogue on vaccines and vaccine safety.