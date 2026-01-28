The annual subscription to Stop The Shots is set to less than a cup of coffee a month at just $35 a year. Please consider taking out a paid subscription to help spread the message about the greatest crime known to humanity.

Final Days is a feature documentary released on May 30, 2023, by the Stew Peters Network, positioned as a follow-up to the earlier film Died Suddenly. The film is structured around interviews, commentary, and a series of claims presented by individuals introduced as analysts, including a former Pfizer employee described as a “whistleblower.” These contributors discuss topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines, and broader technological developments.

Throughout the film, speakers address the origins and nature of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 vaccines, presenting material such as patents, regulatory documents, and excerpts from other media. One of the central figures featured is a former pharmaceutical industry professional who makes statements about the composition and intended function of mRNA vaccine technology. The narrative team integrates historical and contemporary footage to support the themes the film explores.

The documentary also incorporates religious references and symbolic elements, such as quotations from biblical texts and imagery linked to Christian theology, which are interwoven with discussions of scientific and technological topics. It includes assertions about how various elites and institutions are connected to major world events and scientific developments, positioning these as part of a larger framework presented by the filmmakers.

Final Days concludes with statements about what its creators describe as significant future implications of the issues discussed throughout the film. The closing segments reiterate themes of urgency regarding public awareness and the need for further examination of the topics covered, as framed by its contributors.

