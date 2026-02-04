The annual subscription to Stop The Shots is set to less than a cup of coffee a month at just $35 a year. Please consider taking out a paid subscription to help spread the message about the greatest crime known to humanity.

Governments around the world have implemented various coercive measures to introduce mandatory “immunity passports”, vaccine passes, certificates of vaccination, and QR codes to prove being injected with a Covid-19 vaccine to go about daily life. Meanwhile, a biological divide has been created, between the vaccinated and the vaccine free. Those with passports have access to options and rights, including the right to work, go to school, and engage in leisure and social activities.



Canadians without passports are being treated as second-class citizens and denied their fundamental Charter rights.





21:25 - 55:50 -> Part 2: Trust "the Science"



Covid vaccines do not stop Covid spread, and there is no medical or scientific reason for governments to coerce or pressure anyone to get injected. Declining the Covid vaccine is a free and legitimate personal choice in a free and democratic country.





55:50 - 1:20:29 -> Part 3: The Pandemic of the Vaccinated



Covid shots have not stopped the spread of Covid spread, as admitted publicly by health authorities and by the vaccine manufacturers themselves. The shots have also not prevented people from catching Covid and dying from it. In some cases, the shots themselves are being blamed for deaths and adverse reactions. Growing evidence from the government’s own data suggests that the hospitals are being overwhelmed by the vaccinated or those within 14 days of an mRNA shot.



If the vaccinated can both catch and transmit covid, then what purpose do vax passports serve besides dividing society, promoting segregation, and discriminating against individuals for exercising bodily autonomy in their own medical choices?



Brought to you by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.

Their website:

https://www.jccf.ca

If you want to support Stop The Shots with a one time donation please use the link in the image above. Thank You!