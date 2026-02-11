The annual subscription to Stop The Shots is set to less than a cup of coffee a month at just $35 a year. Please consider taking out a paid subscription to help spread the message about the greatest crime known to humanity.

If you want to support Stop The Shots with a one time donation please use the link in the image above. Thank You!

Masking Humanity

Prior to June 2020, public health organizations, and their experts, did not endorse masking healthy people in the community as a means of reducing viral transmission.



Yet mandatory 'face coverings' -- accompanied by huge fines for non-compliance -- were imposed upon the UK public by ministerial diktat in summer 2020.



There was no discussion, debate, or even clarity under what conditions mandates would be removed.



This is despite the growing evidence of harms, and the near total lack of real world evidence of efficacy.